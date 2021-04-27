Enters Partnership With Expand Music

BMG PRODUCTION MUSIC has entered into a partnership with educational organization EXPAND MUSIC.

The collaboration will see BMGPM provide work and development opportunities for EXPAND ACCESS participants aged 16 to 19 from underrepresented backgrounds as part of its access-to-industry initiative.

EXPAND MUSIC is a LONDON based organization facilitating interactive music workshops and coaching for schools and businesses in the UK. The initial aim of the collaboration is to offer new and emerging talent in the EXPAND MUSIC NETWORK the opportunity to get their music onto the BMGPM catalog.

« see more Net News