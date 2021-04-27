New Triton Client

SPAIN's UNIDAD EDITORIAL, owner of newspapers EL MUNDO, EXPANSIÓN, and MARCA, has signed up for TRITON DIGITAL for podcast and streaming audio distribution, ad server, and open and private marketplace ad sales as well as measurement using TRITON's Webcast Metrics and Podcast Metrics and OMNY STUDIO for podcast production and distribution.

“This partnership is just the beginning of an evolution in digital audio that will lead radio for a lifetime, especially thanks to the quality of the content offered by broadcasters across the country,” said MARCA Business Director GEMA MONJAS. “We have to continue to be the benchmark in terms of content, in the way we communicate with our listeners and always be at the forefront in terms of the support channels we offer to our audience, both in digital and audio support.”

“A key contributor to the growth of streaming audio in SPAIN, we are pleased to be powering UNIDAD EDITORIAL’s audio strategy,” said TRITON Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy BENJAMIN MASSE. “We look forward to helping them increase their reach and grow their revenue while providing their loyal audience with engaging, high quality audio and podcast content.”

« see more Net News