-
WZOE-A/Princeton, IL Morning Host/OM Paul Bomleny Dies At 52
May 18, 2021 at 5:31 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Longtime REGIONAL MEDIA/VIRDEN BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk WZOE-A/PRINCETON, IL morning host and cluster OM PAUL BOMLENY died SUNDAY (5/18) in PEORIA, IL. He was 52,
BOMLENY was with WZOE for 36 years, hosting the morning show and calling PRINCETON HIGH SCHOOL sports.
Services will be held on SATURDAY (5/22) at 4p (CT) preceded by the family receiving friends from 11a at the FIOCCHI-JENSEN FUNERAL HOME in PRINCETON, IL, with a private interment.