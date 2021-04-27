Bomleny

Longtime REGIONAL MEDIA/VIRDEN BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk WZOE-A/PRINCETON, IL morning host and cluster OM PAUL BOMLENY died SUNDAY (5/18) in PEORIA, IL. He was 52,

BOMLENY was with WZOE for 36 years, hosting the morning show and calling PRINCETON HIGH SCHOOL sports.

Services will be held on SATURDAY (5/22) at 4p (CT) preceded by the family receiving friends from 11a at the FIOCCHI-JENSEN FUNERAL HOME in PRINCETON, IL, with a private interment.

