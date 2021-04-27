Laura Dickerson

The flip of RADIO ONE Top 40 KROI (RADIO NOW 92.1)/HOUSTON to Gospel (NET NEWS 5/17) has opened the door for former MD/midday personality LAURA DICKERSON's next opportunity. DICKERSON had been with RADIO NOW 92.1 since it signed on in JANUARY 2017.

DICKERSON started her radio career in her native BOSTON. She worked at RIVIERA Hot AC KMVA (HOT 97.5)/PHOENIX before coming to KROI.

Her boss at KROI, RADIO ONE/HOUSTON OM/PD TERRI THOMAS commented on DICKERSON saying, "She is a phenomenal talent/MD (and future programming superstar). She has EVERYTHING a good programmer should want: talented personality, work ethic, strong social skills, MUSICMASTER, production, phenomenal attitude, smart and lives the formats: Top 40, Country, Hot AC. (she’s a music fan!)."

THOMAS went on to add, "She’s a future programming star and a big talent."

Reach out to DICKERSON at OnAirLaura@gmail.com.

