Nick Jonas (Photo: Tsuni-USA / Shutterstock.com)

Singer and THE VOICE coach NICK JONAS is recovering from a weekend bike accident that had him visiting a SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA hospital this past weekend. The accident occurred while JONAS was on the set of an undisclosed project.

Despite his injuries, JONAS appeared on THE VOICE last night and noted that he cracked a rib and had "a few other bumps and bruises".

This SUNDAY night, JONAS is hosting the 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS on NBC.

CNN has more.

