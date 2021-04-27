Rebranding

BOB is out and BOUNCE is in at BELL MEDIA/iHEARTRADIO CANADA, which has flipped 25 stations to a 80s-90s-00s Classic Hits/Adult Hits format as BOUNCE RADIO, including the rebranding of CFMW (99.9 BOB FM)/WINNIPEG.The 25 stations will retain local morning shows in the flip; a national contest with a C$25,000 grand prize is underway.

Besides WINNIPEG, the new BOUNCE stations are AC CKLH (102.9 K-LITE)/HAMILTON, ON; Classic Hits CKKW (KFUN 99.5)/KITCHENER-WATERLOO, ON; Adult Hits CKX (96.1 BOB FM)/BRANDON, MB; Classic Hits CJOS (92.3 THE DOCK)/OWEN SOUND, ON; Classic Hits CICZ (104.1 THE DOCK)/MIDLAND, ON; Adult Hits CKLY (91.9 BOB FM)/LINDSAY, ON; Active Rock CFXY (105.3 THE FOX)/FREDERICTON, NB; Active Rock CKTO (BIG DOG 100.9)/TRURO, NS; Hot AC CIKX (K93)/GRAND FALLS, NB; Hot AC CKBC (MAX 104.9)/BATHURST, NB; Adult Hits CJPT (103.7 BOB FM)/BROCKVILLE, ON; Rock CKNL (101.5 THE BEAR)/FORT ST. JOHN, BC; Active Rock CKRX (102.3 THE BEAR)/FORT NELSON, BC; AC CKOR-A (EZ ROCK 800)/PENTICTON, BC; AC CHOR (EZ ROCK 98.5)/SUMMERLAND, BC; AC CJOR-A (EZ ROCK 1240)/OSOYOOS, BC; AC CJAT (EZ ROCK 95.7)/TRAIL, BC; AC CKKC (EZ ROCK 106.9)/NELSON, BC; AC CKXR (EZ ROCK 91.5)/SALMON ARM, BC; AC CKCR (EZ ROCK 106.1)/REVELSTOKE, BC; AC CKGR (EZ ROCK 106.3)/GOLDEN, BC; AC CFTK (EZ ROCK 590)/TERRACE, BC; Hot AC CKTK (EZ ROCK 97.7)/KITIMAT, BC; and Hot AC CHTK (EZ ROCK 99.1)/PRINCE RUPERT, BC.

“We’re excited to introduce BOUNCE Radio to the iHEARTRADIO CANADA family,” said BELL MEDIA VP/Radio, Local TV, and BELL MEDIA STUDIOS DAVE DAIGLE. “Always with listeners throughout the day or night, BOUNCE RADIO provides a dose of nostalgia, with upbeat programming and favourite morning shows so listeners can start their days off right.”

“We look forward to continuing the strong relationships the stations have built with listeners through this new national brand,” said iHEARTRADIO CANADA Dir./Radio Content SARAH CUMMINGS. “With engaging programming for each market mixed with a fun new format, BOUNCE RADIO stations are the perfect companion for listeners throughout their days.”

