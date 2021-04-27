Machuca

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP Chairman/CEO JEFF VAUGHN and VIRGIN President JACQUELINE SATURN have named EDGAR “EDD GRAND” MACHUCA to the new position of SVP/A&R for both CAPITOL RECORDS and VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES. In his new role at CMG’s HOLLYWOOD headquarters in the CAPITOL TOWER, MACHUCA will report to both VAUGHN and SATURN, and he is to sign and develop artists for both Capitol and Virgin and oversee recording projects for their new, established, and partnered artists.

MACHUCA comes to CAPITOL from WARNER RECORDS and independent WARNER affiliate ARTIST PARTNER GROUP (APG), where he was VP. He began his career at ATLANTIC RECORDS in 2015 and held concurrent A&R positions at ATLANTIC and APG when those two labels were affiliated. There he signed GRAMMY-winning songwriter DERRICK MILANO and PUERTO RICAN rap sensation MYKE TOWERS. He has involved in records, CARDI B, BAD BUNNY and J. BALVIN’s “I Like It,” “G-Easy’s “No Limit,” G-EAZY & HALSEY’s “Him & I,” MEGAN THEE STALLION’s “Hot Girl Summer” and “Savage Remix (featuring BEYONCE’), “Me Too” from KEVIN GATES, “Christopher Walking” from POP SMOKE, “Yikes” from NICKI MINAJ, “Time Today” from MONEYBAGG YO, “Press” from CARDI B and “1942 from G-EAZY featuring YBN NAHMIR and YO GOTTI.

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP Chairman/CEO JEFF VAUGHN said, “EDD has an intuitive feel for identifying game-changing artists, songs, and entrepreneurs. His ability to build trust and speak the same language with creatives sets him apart as an A&R executive. In EDD’s unique joint role at CAPITOL and VIRGIN, he will be empowered to do what he does best: impact global culture through music.”

VIRGIN President JACQUELINE SATURN added, “EDD’s skills as a creative executive, combined with his energy and passion for music, completely align with our plans for VIRGIN MUSIC’s continued growth and evolution. From my first meeting with him, I knew we would be working together, and I’m thrilled that he’s now a member of our VIRGIN team.”

EDGAR “EDD GRAND,” MACHUCA said, “I want to thank JEFF VAUGHN, MICHELLE JUBELIRER and JACQUELINE SATURN for giving me this unique opportunity to help shape the future of CAPITOL RECORDS, arguably the most iconic label in music, and VIRGIN, which is completely reimagining how independent labels and artists can successfully work with a major. I look forward to working with both teams for many years to come.”

