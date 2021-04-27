Founding Brothers

OINK INK founders JIM and DAN PRICE have launched a new boutique digital audio creative agency, PRICE BROTHERS, specializing in ads designed for dynamic ad insertion and interactive technology.

“Digital audio technology exploded so quickly that it outpaced creative. That’s where we saw an opportunity,” said DAN PRICE. “While the tech guys are developing new platforms and vehicles to support ads, we wanted to get out in front and put energy into making great creative to make the most of that technology.

“Using the available data, we’re able to tell a story in a specific way so you hear a different version of the ad than Joe Blow might, because you’re in a different location or you’ve heard the ad three times and Joe’s heard it four.... with digital, the consumption is different than with ‘traditional’ radio; the patterns are different, the usage is different… so the creative should be different.”

“At the end of the day, JIM and I approach digital audio the way we always have for OINK INK’s traditional radio clients,” added PRICE. “The difference -- and reason for the new entity -- is that we’re now calling upon brand new resources, arriving at solutions using new methods, and it’s requiring an evolved skill set.”

Find out more at PriceBrothers.net.

