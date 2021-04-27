King (Photo: Corey Bost)

RCA RECORDS, home to artist ELLE KING, has partnered with SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE to work KING's current duet with MIRANDA LAMBERT, "Drunk (And) I Don't Wanna Go Home)," to Country radio via SONY's COLUMBIA NASHVILLE imprint. The single will impact Country radio on MONDAY, JUNE 14th. It impacted Hot AC radio in MARCH. Watch the music video here.

"I’ve met some of the most badass songwriters and artists and had some of the most Rock & Roll experiences of my life in Country, so I think we're gonna get along just fine," said KING. "I’m always trying to prove to my PaPaw in OHIO that I haven’t forgotten my roots or where I came from, so this helps a lot.”

KING previously was part of a #1 Country hit in 2016 with her DIERKS BENTLEY duet, "Different For Girls." She will join CHRIS STAPLETON's “All-American Road Show” tour this summer.

