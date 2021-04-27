Sold

WSAA LLC is selling Contemporary Christian WSAA (AIR1)/BENTON, TN to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $550,000.

In other filings with the FCC, TRI-STAR MEDIA, LLC is selling Classic Hits KZEZ-A-K264CT/SANTA CLARA, UT and K274CQ/ST. GEORGE, UT to M. KENT FRANDSEN's CANYON MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $325,000 plus an LMA before closing.

OZARK BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling Oldies WOZK-A-W252DV and Oldies WOAB (OLDIES 104.9)/OZARK, AL to DOCKINS COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $125,000 ($5,000 deposit, $57,500 at closing, $62,500 in a promissory note).

PRUNEDALE EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION is selling K247BL/TULARCITOS-CARMEL, CA to MONTEREY COUNTY BROADCASTERS for $30,000. The primary station is listed as EL SEMBRADOR MINSTRIES Religion KKMC-A/GONZALES, CA.

JOHN BECK has closed on the sale of his 56% of STONE CANYON OF FLAGSTAFF, LLC, licensee of News-Talk KBTK (97.1 THE BIG TALKER)/KACHINA VILLAGE, AZ; Classic Rock KWMX (96.7 THE WOLF)/WILLIAMS, AZ and its boosters in FLAGSTAFF and SEDONA; Country KSED (KOLT COUNTRY 107.5)/SEDONA, AZ; and 80s KFLX (REWIND 92.5 & 104.1)/CHINO VALLEY, AZ, to 44% owner DANA WITHERS for $35,000, giving WITHERS 100% of the company. BECK is Market President at iHEARTMEDIA/ST. LOUIS.

And ONE MINISTRIES, INC. has closed on the sale of K289AS/COTATI, CA to CALIFORNIA BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC for $95,000. The primary station is Regional Mexican KRRS-A (EL PATRON)/SANTA ROSA, CA.

