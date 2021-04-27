Turner (Photo: Emily Dorio)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Country duo BEXAR's LOGAN TURNER to an exclusive, worldwide publishing agreement.

"LOGAN is the complete package as a songwriter/artist/musician/producer," said UMPG NASHVILLE Sr. Dir/A&R MISSY ROBERTS. "I’m constantly blown away by his work ethic and versatility. He transitions seamlessly from writing for BEXAR, to a 100% song for other artists, to a hit Pop song for his brother, artist MILLS TURNER. He’s a creative machine, and we couldn’t be more proud to welcome him to the UMPG family.

“I feel so blessed and excited to be a part of the UNIVERSAL family," said TURNER. "I’m looking forward to beginning this next chapter of my career and couldn’t ask for a better team than MISSY, [UMPG NASHVILLE Chairman & CEO] TROY TOMLINSON and the rest of UMPG.”

