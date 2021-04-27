92.5 XTU Anniversary Show

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA will hold its 2021 92.5 XTU ANNIVERSARY SHOW on SATURDAY, AUGUST 14th at BB&T PAVILLION in CAMDEN, NJ. The show will feature JASON ALDEAN, HARDY and LAINEY WILSON, with more acts to be announced in the near future.

“2021 will be a very special celebration,” said WXTU PD MARK RAZZ. “Ten years ago, JASON ALDEAN was the headliner of the 'Anniversary Show.' We are thrilled to have him back to headline our big event!”

“We are very excited to have live concerts return for our dedicated XTU Nation to enjoy this summer as things begin to return to normal,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP PHILADELPHIA VP/GM JOE BELL.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public on FRIDAY, MAY 20th at 10a (ET) via Ticketmaster.com.

