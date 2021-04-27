Grodin (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

CHARLES GRODIN, the actor who became a political commentator in his later years including on radio, died TODAY (5/18) at his home in WILTON, CT of bone marrow cancer at 86.

GRODIN was a familiar face in the movies, starring in "THE HEARTBREAK KID," "MIDNIGHT RUN," "BEETHOVEN," and many other films, and was a regular guest on JOHNNY CARSON and DAVID LETTERMAN's late night shows, before retiring from acting in the '90s to write several books and host his own talk show on CNBC. He also provided radio commentaries for CBS RADIO. In recent years, he resumed acting, most recently appearing in the miniseries "MADOFF" and the films "THE COMEDIAN" and "AN IMPERFECT MURDER."

