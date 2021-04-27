Gaither (Facebook)

HOUSTON GAITHER is departing iHEARTMEDIA Country KTGX (106.1 THE TWISTER)/TULSA, where he is MD and afternoon host, for an as yet undisclosed new opportunity in NASHVILLE. He has been with KTGX since 2016.

He posted the news on FACEBOOK TODAY (5/18), writing, “I’ve been fortunate to call TULSA home since I was born, and if there is anywhere else in the world that feels like home to me, it’s NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE. My last day on air @1061thetwister is this THURSDAY [5/20] as I start a new chapter in a couple weeks in MUSIC CITY! More on that to come.”

