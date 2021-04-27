Anthony Saia

All Access was saddened to learn of the diagnosis of ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (BLOOD CANCER), for Veteran Programmer ANTHONHY SAIA last SPRING. And while his medical insurance has covered some of his treatment, the financial burden of medical expenses continues to mount up. ROB WILCOX from POLIVINYL RECORDS, BRAM TEITELMAN from NAPALM RECORDS, and KODI MCKINNEY from MARAUDER – all former SYNDICATE employees who worked with ANTHONY – have started a GOFUNDME campaign to help with covering his mounting medical expenses.

SAIA was a former UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO KUOI (89.3-FM)/MOSCOW Station Manager, MD, PD, and DJ from 2008 to 2018, where WILCOX , TEITELMAN and MCKINNEY worked him on records.

WILCOX said on the GOFUNDMEPAGE, "Some years back, ANTHONY once shared with me a wise observation, passed down from his grandmother, that 'God doesn’t give us any more than we can carry.' It’s a testament to his kind-hearted nature that we’ve all experienced."

He added, "Given the scope of his treatment plan, he and his immediate family could really use some assistance from his friends and those in the college radio industry community. He’s always been there for us, so let’s rally around our sweet pal, ANTHONY."

To keep up with ANTHONY's treatment, and to donate click HERE.

