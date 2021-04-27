UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE ATHLETICS and multimedia rights-holder DELAWARE SPORTS PROPERTIES announced an extension agreement with iHEARTMEDIA DELAWARE’s Country WDSD, Sports WWTX-A (FOX SPORTS 1290) and News-Talk WDOV-A (NEWSRADIO1410)/DOVER, DE to continue to serve as the flagship radio stations. The extension will be effective for the next seven athletic seasons, until 2028.

The BLUE HENS’ football and basketball play-by-play coverage will be aired on WDSD Coverage for both women's basketball will air on WWTX and WDOV.

“iHEARTMEDIA and the UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE have a longstanding partnership,” says BRIT GOLDSTEIN, Area President of iHEARTMEDIA PENNSYLVANIA. “We are thrilled to continue to provide the passionate UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE sports community a best-in-class broadcast for years to come.”

“DELAWARE ATHLETICS is excited to continue this important partnership with DELAWARE SPORTS PROPERTIES and iHEARTMEDIA DELAWARE,” said UD Director of Athletics & Recreation Services CHRISSI RAWAK. “iHEARTMEDIA does a great job broadcasting our games, coaches shows, and other programming for the BLUE HENS. We are thrilled to continue to have 94.7 WDSD as part of our fan and game day experience.”

