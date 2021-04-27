Linzey (Photo: LinkedIn)

City and County of DENVER Sr. Human Resource Business Partner LATOYA LINZEY has joined COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO as SVP/People and Culture.

“I’m thrilled to welcome LaToya to CPR’s senior leadership team,” said Pres./CEO STEWART VANDERWILT. “Her experience as a human resources leader with a personal commitment to building equitable and inclusive pathways for each employee make her the perfect person to guide this part of the organization as we continue to grow.”

“It is an honor to be able to join the COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO family,” said LINZEY. “I am excited about the organization’s talent and culture objectives in addition to their commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion. I look forward to working with employees at all levels to make CPR the leading media organization in the region and the country.”

