The 25th Annual WEBBY AWARDS which celebrates creative work on the internet, have announced their winners and this year BTS and DUA LIPA are among those who took home the most awards. KRISTEN BELL, THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH and THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN are among other multiple winners which were awarded TODAY (5/18).

BTS’ "Carpool Karaoke" segment on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN won a WEBBY People’s Voice Award for variety & reality, general video. KISWE POWERS BTS’ Innovative Virtual Concert “Map of the Soul ON:E” won both a WEBBY Award and a WEBBY People’s Voice Award for music, general virtual & remote.

DUA LIPA’s "Hallucinate" won a WEBBY People’s Voice Award for animation, general video. "Dua Lipa Has New Rules for COVID Dating" won a WEBBY Award for comedy: short form, general video.

BILLBOARD has a complete list of the winners for 2021. Fans can watch this year’s show, hosted by actress, podcaster and activist JAMEELA JAMIL. KATIE COURIC, GAYLE KING, NAOMI WATTS and more are slated to appear as presenters and special guests.

