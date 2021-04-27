-
Combined ‘Morning Fiasco’ Show Now Heard On KFWR/Dallas-Fort Worth And KRVF/Corsicana, TX
May 18, 2021 at 2:02 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
LKCM MEDIA GROUP Country KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH has teamed morning host HEATHER ANDERSON with CAREY DEAN and KEITH JAMES from sister Country KRVF (106.9 THE RANCH)/CORSICANA, TX to create a new team called “The Morning Fiasco.” The show now simulcasts on both stations.
ANDERSON has been with KFWR since 2019. Her former KFWR morning co-host, JUSTIN FRAZELL, was fired in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/30). DEAN, who started in radio in the late ‘90s, has been with KRVF since 2004. JAMES is a veteran of more than 20 years in radio, with previous stops on SAN ANTONIO and CORPUS CHRISTI.
Reach ANDERSON here, DEAN here and JAMES here.