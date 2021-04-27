Hosted 'Vaccine Day' In 11 States

MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA hosted VACCINE DAY FRIDAY (5/14) covering 11 states with their radio and television broadcast signals. The campaign was an attempt to fight Vaccine hesitancy and included phone banks, digital outreach and no-appointment drop-in vaccination clinics to increase the rate of adoption in the local communities served

by the stations.

A company statement said, "Vaccine adoption rates are lagging in rural areas and in underserved populations across the country. The CDC estimates up to 30% of people in some areas are hesitant to get the vaccine over safety and efficacy concerns. Others just have not made time to get a shot because it is not convenient."

MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA EVP/COO BRIAN BURNS said, “We know the single greatest thing we can do to get our communities back to normal is get more people vaccinated. This is what we do. Devoting a single day to this effort is right in line with our 131-year heritage of community service and part of our broadcaster DNA.”

He added, “We provided a quick and easy way to get questions answered by medical experts and a simple way to

get a vaccine without an appointment."

With local health partners, the stations collectively fielded more than 1,000 phone calls. Two stations

hosted on-site, no-appointment vaccinations clinics while others showcased community drop-in clinics.

