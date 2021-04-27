Roderick Scott

REPUBLIC RECORDS has promoted RODERICK SCOTT to VP/Marketing Strategy, it was announced by GM/EVP JIM ROPPO and SVP/Marketing MARLENY REYES.

SCOTT will continue to envision, actualize, and oversee integrated marketing campaigns and rollout strategy for a roster that boasts LIL WAYNE, NICKI MINAJ, KID CUDI, BLACK THOUGHT, COI LERAY and more. He joined REPUBLIC RECORDS in 2020 as Dir./Marketing Strategy.



Commented ROPPO, “RODERICK is a world-class marketing executive whose immense drive matches his genuine lifelong passion for music. He approaches every project from an inventive angle and can artfully tell an artist’s story to the world with clarity, empathy, and ingenuity. It’s an honor to announce his much-deserved promotion.”



Added REYES, “Working with RODERICK during this unique time in the world has been incredible. He came to REPUBLIC and instantly affected the way we have worked as a team. His diligence, hustle, musical knowledge, and determination are unmatched. I look forward to seeing him continue to lead us into uncharted waters.”



Said SCOTT, “From the outside, I’ve watched what REPUBLIC RECORDS can offer artists. Tapping into that as a member of the team, I’ve also realized how supportive the label’s leaders are. ROPPO and MARLENY have empowered me with the flexibility to implement an array of tactics, trusting my instincts and providing the foundation to really make a difference for our roster. We’re helping artists bring their dreams and ambitions to life. I take that very seriously, and I love being at a label where it’s a focal point of our day-to-day.”



SCOTT spent eight years at WARNER BROS. RECORDS in publicity and lifestyle marketing, handling strategy for releases by everyone from ANDRA DAY and PARTYNEXTDOOR to JASON DERULO and BEBE REXHA, including imprint ventures with MIND OF A GENIUS (GALLANT, THEY.), MAYBACK MUSIC GROUP (WALE, MEEK MILL, OMARION) and 1017 BRICKSQUAD (GUCCI MANE, WAKA FLOCKA FLAME). In 2017, he relocated to NEW YORK CITY and became Marketing Director at ATLANTIC RECORDS, where he worked on projects by CORDAE, LIL SKIES, BHAD BHABIE, 2 CHAINZ, T.R.U. RECORDS and more. The SACRAMENTO native graduated from the UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA in L.A., and is a proud mentor with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's “UPLIFT” program.

« see more Net News