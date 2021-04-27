-
Jeff McHugh Teaches Us That Doing Things Half-Way Can Often Be A Good Start In This Week's 'Consultant Tips'
May 19, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
According to Consultant JEFF MCHUGH, We all want perfection immediately. We avoid taking a positive step because we are terrible at it, which assures us that we miss out on something good and we never improve. In This week's CONSULTANT TIPS, JEFF teaches us that doing things "Half-Assed" can be a good start to healthy habits.