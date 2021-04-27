J.J. Williamson

SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP Urban KKDA (K104)/DALLAS has added comedian J.J. WILLIAMSON to the “DEDE IN THE MORNING” show with DEDE MCGUIRE. It's also nationally syndicated via COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS

Head of Content/Brand Mgr. GEORGE “GEO” COOK said, "Having been mentored and inspired by the original KINGS OF COMEDY, comedian J.J. WILLIAMSON has established himself as a marque multi-platform talent who easily ignites laughter in his fans on social and at sold-out comedy shows around the country.

"J.J., also known as "JJ from THE SIPP," has a unique ability to consistently craft relatable, funny, and revealing ‘life content’ that connects with all audiences and has enhanced cross-generational appeal.

"At every step of our search process, J.J. excelled and impressed among an array of top-tier talent; and his connection and chemistry with DE DE MCGUIRE, LADY JADE and #TEAMDEDE was unmatched by other candidates.

"All of us at SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP, SBG CONTENT FACTORY, COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS, and our #DEDENATION fans are delighted to have J.J. join the stellar cast of DEDE IN THE MORNING."

WILLIAMSON added, “Respeck my countryness because it’s going to be a fun ride filled with gut busting laughter. I want to thank YODA and OBI-WAN KENOBI, SBG Owner HYMEN CHILDS and Head of Content GEO COOK, along with the new OPRAH, DEDE MCGUIRE, and all of #TEAMDEDE for this amazing opportunity. We’re about to make history.”

MCGUIRE said, “I am super excited to have J.J. on our show. He is so talented and hilarious. I just love him, and our affiliates and partners will love him too.”

« see more Net News