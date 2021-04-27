Focus360

FOCUS360, a national radio sales and syndication network, unveiled their new look, including a brand-new logo and campaign slogan for 2021, “Speak Volumes." The refresh is the first in several years for the network and follows a record start to 2021 with the company seeing growth of more than 20%.

As part of its brand launch FOCUS360 is rolling out a new website, a modern, image-focused ad campaign, all new internal graphics and communications and a very active social media strategy across all platforms. Their 2021 campaign slogan, “Speak Volumes,” was chosen to highlight the company’s success across several of its offerings including the JELLI network, which covers major markets across AMERICA and reaches almost 100% of the available audience.

FOCUC360 founder/CEO PHIL BROWN commented, “This is an exciting day for all of us here at FOCUS360. Our new logo, website and the Speak Volumes campaign tells our story in a most powerful way. It’s been an incredible year so far and we want to show the entire radio industry more of what we have planned. Stay tuned!”

For more information on the FOCUS360 JELLI NETWORK, contact FOCUS360 at (212) 633-7777.

