No Limbaugh Day, At Least For Now

There will be no "RUSH LIMBAUGH DAY" in MISSOURI after all, at least not now, after the declaration of the late PREMIERE NETWORKS talk host's birthday (JANUARY 12th) in his honor was quietly dropped from a bill passed by the state legislature on the last day of the current session, reports the ST. LOUIS POST DISPATCH.

Senate Bill 72, making several state designations, was moved to the desk of Gov. MIKE PARSON for his signature, but without the LIMBAUGH honor tacked onto the bill by House Republicans; the "RUSH LIMBAUGH DAY" designation was dropped when the House and Senate conferred on the final version of the bill. The House Republicans' move was roundly criticized by Democrats and other opponents of honoring the conservative radio personality, who hailed from CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO and died earlier this year at 70, while the Republicans also blocked a day in honor of WALTER CRONKITE.

