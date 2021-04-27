Fagan, Haberstroh

Two more prominent sports media personalities have joined the roster at DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA with the announcement that best-selling author, former ESPN commentator, and former PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER sportswriter KATE FAGAN and former ESPN, BLEACHER REPORT, and NBC SPORTS NBA insider TOM HABERSTROH have signed onto the "pirate ship" as full-time contributors. FAGAN, who will focus on women's sports and female athletes, and HABERSTROH, a basketball analytics expert, will make regular appearances on "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" and podcasts on the LE BATARD & FRIENDS network as well as contributions to other projects, including documentaries and unscripted and scripted programming.

“We’re happy to add another two distinct voices to MEADOWLARK,” said SKIPPER. “KATE is a leading voice in the world of women’s sports and her contributions across our various endeavours will be invaluable. In TOM, we’re gaining a very well-connected and endlessly curious mind from the world of basketball that will help us identify and create content about one of the world’s most globally relevant sports.”

“I really am thrilled that journalists of this caliber believe in the spirit of what we’re doing,” said LE BATARD. “They’re both respected-by-all industry leaders. TOM has been at the forefront of the math-and-measurement movement across sports, spending the last decade teaching us how to be smarter basketball fans, and KATE is a pioneering author and voice who combines athletic experience with an artist’s style and grace. We’re really lucky to have them on our team.”

"I actually had no intention of getting back into anything formal in sports media, but once I heard about DAN and SKIPPER's vision for what MEADOWLARK could be, I knew it was a dream scenario,” said FAGAN. “They made it clear -- as they have throughout their careers -- that their goal is to support and amplify the voices of the people they work with, as well as give them the freedom to tell the stories they've always wanted to tell. Who wouldn't jump aboard that kind of ship?"

"I'm thrilled to join MEADOWLARK MEDIA and the LE BATARD SHOW crew,” said HABERSTROH, who co-founded the COUNT THE DINGS podcast network and hosts the podcasts "THE HABERSHOW" (also featuring another MEADOWLARK contributor, AMIN ELHASSAN) and, with KEVIN ARNOVITZ, the "TOP CHEF"-meets-NBA show "PACK YOUR KNIVES.". “They once wrote a beautiful song about me that contained a most elegant chorus: ‘I Love HABERSTROH.’ The feeling is mutual and always has been. I can't wait to get started."

