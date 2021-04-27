New Netflix Film (Cover Courtesy of Big Machine Records)

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) imprint BIG MACHINE RECORDS will deliver a multi-genre film soundtrack for the upcoming NETFLIX film, "The Ice Road," starring LIAM NEESON. The 12-song collection will feature covers, original songs and collaborations from artists including JASON ISBELL, TIM McGRAW, THE CADILLAC THREE, MIRANDA LAMBERT, CARLY PEARCE, L.A. RATS, MARK COLLIE with ALLISON MOORER.

BRANTLEY GILBERT and TYLER HUBBARD are pairing up for an original titled, "Rubber Meets The Road," and GARY LEVOX (or RASCAL FLATTS) will make his debut solo single release with "We Got Fight." Newcomer JACKSON DEAN will also make his debut with "Don't Come Lookin'." THE ASSASSINZ feat. JOHN CARTER CASH and ROBIN ZANDER cut "Heart Made Of Steel," and LUKE COMBS' hit "Hurricane" will also be part of the soundtrack.

“That hard-charging sense of the road is a real common ground between Rock, Country and Americana,” said BMLG Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA of the soundtrack. “Musicians live the road life. They know the freedom, the speed, the gone and the get there -- and every single artist on this soundtrack understands exactly why these songs have such enduring appeal.”

"The Ice Road" will premiere in the U.S. on NETFLIX on FRIDAY, JUNE 25th, which is also the date of the soundtrack's release. Watch the trailer here.

« see more Net News