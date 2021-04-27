July 29-August 1

LOLLAPALOOZA makes its official return to CHICAGO this summer and celebrates its 30th Anniversary with more than 165 bands set to perform on eight stages over four days from THURSDAY, JULY 29th-AUGUST 1st at GRANT PARK. The all-star lineup includes FOO FIGHTERS, POST MALONE, TYLER, THE CREATOR, MILEY CYRUS, DABABY, MARSHMELLO, ILLENIUM, JOURNEY, MEGAN THEE STALLION, RODDY RICCH and more.

“Here in CHICAGO, the word ‘LOLLAPALOOZA’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun – which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult,” said CHICAGO Mayor LORI E. LIGHTFOOT. "Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals. I want to thank the LOLLAPALOOZA team for working closely with the City to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can’t wait to see festivalgoers return to GRANT PARK this summer."

Tickets will be available beginning at 12p (CT) today at www.lollapalooza.com.

