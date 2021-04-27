More Speakers Announced

PODCAST MOVEMENT has announced the second group of speakers scheduled to appear at the 2021 conference, scheduled for AUGUST 3-6 at the GAYLORD OPRYLAND HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTER in NASHVILLE.

The speakers announced in the second round include:

"THE WEDDING DISH"'s SARA ALEPIN and SPROUT CREATIVE LA's KRISTINA KURY with "Recording Live-to-Tape: Cut Production Time, Save a Bundle and Show Up Authentically"

"THE OFFBEAT LIFE"'s DEBBIE ARCANGELES and THRIVE AND THREAD's LAUREN DEVARA on "Using Microphones to Shatter the Bamboo Ceiling: How Hearing Asian Voices Can Flip the Narrative Around Being Asian"

ILLUMINUS AUDIO PRODUCTIONS' DONNA BARROW-GREEN with "Literary Fiction Podcasting 101"

AdsWIZZs JUSTINE BENJAMIN with "Podcast Advertising 101: Intro to Monetizing Your Podcasts"

FINN PARTNERS' HOPE BUCKNER on "Download Numbers Don't Tell the Full Story (And Other Truths About Branded Podcasts)"

"HOMEMADE STORIES"' SHANNON CASON presentng "Owning Your Message and Telling The World Through Podcasting"

"BOURBON PURSUIT"'s KENNY COLEMAN with "Make More Time For You: Automate Your Podcast from Production to Marketing"

"PUBLISHED & PAID"'s CINDY CONSTABLE and KIMANZI CONSTABLE with "How to Use Large Publications to Grow Your Podcast and Add Revenue"

"LIVING ON EARTH"'s STEVE CURWOOD, "OUTSIDE/IN"'s FELIX POON, and the MUSCOGEE (CREEK) NATION's JASON SALSMAN with "Unsafe and Unheard in the Climate Emergency: How to Tell Stories of Eco-Justice"

MATRIARCH DIGITAL MEDIA's TWILA DANG on "BIPOC Women in Podcasting & Making the Podcast Tech Space Inclusive for Women"

ONE OF ONE PRODUCTIONS STUDIO's FELA DAVIS and DENIS ORYNBEKOV with "The Art of Podcast Tech: Taking Your Podcast Studio Quality Mobile"

"RECETA DEL EXITO"'s ALEX DALI RIZO with "Cómo Hacer un Podcast Imparable"

DOMINO SOUND's KENYA DENISE on "Turning a Home-Grown Show Into a Home-Grown Network"

"BAD WITH MONEY"'s GABY DUNN and CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK's JOHN WORDOCK presenting "Podcast Veterans Share War Stories, Tips for Success"

STATION BLUE's CHAD ELLIS on "Funding that isn’t Fiction - Crowdfunding your Audio Drama"

"INSIDE THE PODCASTER'S STUDIO"/"SECRET SAUCE"'s JOHN FRYE on "How To Build A Podcast Team On A Budget"

CROOKED MEDIA's SANDY GIRARD on "Authentic Voices Lead to Impactful Brand Partnerships"

THE POPCAST MEDIA COMPANY's JAMIE GOLDEN and "PANTSUIT POLITICS"' BETH SILVERS discuss "Diversifying Your Income: Making Money from Membership"

OSSA COLLECTIVE's MARLA ISACKSON on "Podcasting as an Effective Tool to Support Women's Empowerment"

AFROS & AUDIO's TALIB JASIR on "Why Building a Table is Worth the Labor"

OBSERVER PICTURES' FAITH MCQUINN on "Creating Characters That Connect"

"LEAD LIKE A LADY"s GINA OSBURN on "How to Successfully Turn your Profession or Passion into a Podcast"

PERSONAL PROFITABILITY/NARROW BRIDGE MEDIA's ERIC ROSENBERG with "Running Your Podcast Business Like a Boss: The One-Session Podcast MBA"

"ALMOST 30"'s LINDSEY SIMCIK and KRISTA WILLIAMS presenting "How To Turn Your Side Hustle Into a Career: Monetize Your Podcast like a Pro"

ACAST's REBECCA STEINBERG with "Not Just a Marketing Channel: How to Succeed in Podcasting as a Public Figure"

SOCIAL MEDIA EXAMINER's MICHAEL STELZNER on "CLUBHOUSE for Podcasters: Leveraging Social Audio for Success"

NPR's SARAH TIMMINS presenting "Making the Podcast Tech Space Inclusive for Women"

PODCAMP MEDIA's DUSTY WEIS on "Breaking New Ground with Branded Podcasts"

Find out more and register by clicking here.

