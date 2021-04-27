Debate

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON will host the first NEW JERSEY Republican gubernatorial primary debate next TUESDAY (5/25) at 7p. Candidates JACK CIATTERELLI and HIRSH SINGH will square off in the one-hour debate, moderated by NEW JERSEY 101.5 Sr. Political Dir. ERIC SCOTT. The winner of the JUNE 8th GOP primary will take on incumbent Gov. PHIL MURPHY in the general election.

The station's debate format includes questions from listeners who will call in, email, post questions to social media. “This format allows ordinary citizens a chance to talk directly to the candidates about what is important to them,” said SCOTT, “and you never know what they are going to ask.”

« see more Net News