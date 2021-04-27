CRS360 May Webinar

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) will present the next installment of its monthly "CRS360" webinar series on WEDNESDAY, MAY 26th at 1p (CT), with "Reunited: The Road & The Radio." The discussion will be centered around the return of live music in a post-pandemic world, and what it means for artists, labels, radio, promoters, booking agents and fans. Panelists will include MCA NASHVILLE's JORDAN DAVIS and KATIE DEAN, WME's BECKY GARDENHIRE, ACTIVATED EVENTS' BONNIE MARQUEZ, RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT's ZACH SUTTON and AEG's ADAM WEISER. COUNTRY AIRCHECK's CHUCK ALY will moderate.

“'CRS360' lives up to its title this month, as we take a comprehensive, sweeping look at the long-awaited and much-needed return of touring and live music in 2021," said CRB Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS. "But there’s a lot to sort out on so many levels, so we’ve assembled a panel of experts to help us better understand how concerts can be successfully and safely relaunched, for artists, fans, promoters, booking agents and radio."

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR will return in-person in 2022, and is set for FEBRUARY 23rd through FEBRUARY 25th, 2022, at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Registration for next year's event will open later this year.

