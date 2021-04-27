Keys Celebrates 20 Years Of 'Songs In A Minor' (Photo: Dfree/Shutterstock.com)

15 Time GRAMMY - Winner ALICIA KEYS is celebrating the release of her debut album SONGS IN A MINOR, released JUNE 25th, 2001, with a performance on this years BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS. She'll perform a medley of songs from the album at the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES on SUNDAY, MAY 23rd.

According to BILLBOARD, KEYS is a Nine-time BILLBOARD-Award winner, her biggest night happening in 2004, when she won seven awards, including Female Artist of the Year. Only USHER won more awards than her that year, taking home 13.

KEYS has five No. 1 albums on the BILLBOARD 200 and four No. 1 singles on the HOT 100. Her No. 1 albums are SONGS IN A MINOR, THE DIARY OF ALICIA KEYS, AS I AM, GIRL ON FIRE and UNPLUGGED, a live album she recorded at the BROOKLYN ACADEMY OF MUSIC. Her No. 1 singles are “Fallin’,” “My Boo” (with USHER), “No One” and “Empire State of Mind” (with JAY-Z).

NICK JONAS is set to host this years award ceremony, with performances by AJR, BTS, DJ KHALED featuring H.E.R. and MIGOS, DURAN DURAN, GLASS ANIMALS, JIMMY JAM & TERRY LEWIS with SOUNDS OF BLACKNESS featuring ANN NESBY, P!NK, TWENTY ONE PILOTS and THE WEEKND.

P!NK is also set to receive the ICON Award. She is the youngest recipient of that award to date.

