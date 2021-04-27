Special

CBS AUDIO NETWORK is offering a MEMORIAL DAY weekend special, available to affiliates and also to non-affiliates depending on market availability.

The three-hour special is hosted by GIL GROSS and includes talks with MALCOLM GLADWELL on the longest night of WORLD WAR II and MAX BOOT on forgotten wars, plus segments on the end of American involvement in AFGHANISTAN and the forgotten heroes of the VIETNAM WAR. The special will also cover travel destinations as the country reopens and grilling tricks.

The special will be available via FTP on MAY 25th for airing MAY 28-31. Find out more about availability from MELEK DEMIR at Demirm@cbsnews.com.

