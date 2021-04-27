Loesch

OUTKICK's BOBBY BURACK is reporting that AUDACY is in "advanced discussions" to pick up RADIO AMERICA's "THE DANA SHOW" with DANA LOESCH to replace the posthumous version of PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" in the noon-3p (ET) slot on AUDACY News-Talk stations. Some AUDACY stations would air the show on delay, BURACK adds, citing unnamed sources.

CUMULUS MEDIA stations previously announced that they are dropping the LIMBAUGH tribute show in favor of co-owned WESTWOOD ONE's "THE DAN BONGINO SHOW," and several other stations have replaced the LIMBAUGH show with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "MARKLEY, VAN CAMP AND ROBBINS."

