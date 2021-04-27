Fun Time For Kids

With the country just start to emerge from COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/ MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL will be addressing its annual ROCK THE CRADLE concert as a SATURDAY-MORNING video series this year. The six weeks of videos began on MAY 15 and last through JUNE 19th.

ROCK THE CRADLE 2021 will deliver some of the most-loved features of the in-person event to kids and their families, including music, dancing, creating and learning. It's free for families to tune in to the series on THE CURRENT’s YOUTUBE channel or FACEBOOK page.

Artist who will be performing include KOO KOO KANGA ROO, HOUSE OF DANCE, GABY MORENO, ELENA MOON PARK, SAULPAUL, PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ ENSEMBLE, NUR-D, ANNIE HUMPHREY, SIAMA’S CONGO ROOTS and GAELYNN LEA.

CURRENT Managing Director DAVID SAFAR said, “ROCK THE CRADLE is such a beloved event by music-loving families, so we knew we had to find a way to bring it to life despite the pandemic.”

