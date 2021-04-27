Jorgensen, Stuart

Part two of the RAB Business Accelerated live video presentation on the automotive category for radio advertising is scheduled for next WEDNESDAY (5/26) at noon (CT).

“Radio Works for Automotive -- Part 2” will follow up on the first presentation with automotive advertising success stories, discussions of trends and opportunities, and presentation of turnkey ad programs for auto clients. The webinar will feature BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP National Digital Automotive Dir. TIMOTHY JORGENSEN and iHEARTMEDIA Sr. Automotive AE LINDSEY STUART and will be free for RAB members.

