Bristol Shed's Light On Voice Tracking In 'Consultant Tips'



According to TONY BRISTOL, "Air shifts that were tracked even before the pandemic were certainly cost effective, but many programmers use it as an easy way out. Digital interfaces allow a simple, plug and play process but tracked talent lacks the local connection with their audience. Listen to a tracked show and you’ll notice most breaks could be put on any station in the country. Local relatability is few and far between unless the PD is determined to make their trackers sound like they’re in the market. In essence, it’s a team effort. The more local information PD’s give tracked talent, the more they will sound local. It’s that simple. Read more in this week's CONSULTANT TIPS.

