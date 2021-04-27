Hey Now -- Watch This!

CROWDED HOUSE recently film a live concert with a live audience in MARCH in AUKLAND, NZ. The band is now making that event available as a streaming concert named LIVE FROM THE ISLAND. The show was one of the first full-capacity sold-out arena performances by an international artist since COVID.

Fans can stream the concert on SATURDAY, JUNE 12th and it will be available on demand for a week, through SUNDAY, JUNE 20th. The band, comprised of NEIL FINN, NICK SEYMOUR, MITCHELL FROOM, LIAM FINN and ELROY FINN, showcase tracks from their new album, Dreamers Are Waiting, as well as perform some of their biggest hits.

NEIL FINN said, “We were truly blessed to be able to play 12 real live gigs in NEW ZEALAND, the band together after a year of lockdown, sensing the occasion and playing as if everything was brand new and full of wonder. We can’t wait to share this beautifully captured performance from AUCKLAND with our fans around the world in anticipation of being on the stage for them in person once again.”

For streaming times and ticket pricing visit www.CrowdedHouseStream.com. To see the film trailer, go here.



« see more Net News