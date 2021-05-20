$55,358 raised

BOLD GOLD MEDIA GROUP Country WDNB/WHNB (THUNDER 102 & 104.5)/MONITCELLO, NY raised $55,358 for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL this year during its 10th annual "Country Cares for ST. JUDE Kids Radiothon." The station has raised over $550,000 for the hospital to date.

During the 26-hour long radiothon, BOLD GOLD MEDIA on air personalities were joined by special guests, including actress MARLO THOMAS, whose father DANNY THOMAS founded ST. JUDE CHILDREN's RESEARCH HOSPITAL, and WWE EVP RICH HERING.

"ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL's theme this year was 'We Won’t Stop,'" said BOLD MEDIA/NEW YORK Operations GM DAWN CIORCIARI. "That theme sums up how our committee and our community embraced this effort. The pandemic didn’t stop them from standing side by side with us in the fight against childhood cancer, raising money that will ultimately help an organization whose research will benefit those fighting cancers locally. This event is yet another example of how powerful it can be when a local radio station and a community work together for a great cause.”

