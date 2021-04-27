Event Lineup Ready

The artist lineup has been unveiled for CAN’T CANCEL PRIDE, the FRIDAY, JUNE 4th virtual relief benefit show will kick off a month-long celebration to raise visibility and funds to support the LGBTQ+ community and charities. The show will feature performances and appearances by BEBE REXHA, BROTHERS OSBORNE, BUSY PHILLIPS, DEMI LOVATO, GUS KENWORTHY, HAYLEY KIYOKO, JENNIFER HUDSON, JOJO SIWA, LIL NAS X, MARSHMELLO, MJ RODRIGUEZ, NINA WEST, P!NK, RICKY MARTIN, REGARD, TROYE SIVAN, TATE MCRAE and more. iHEARTMEDIA's ELVIS DURAN will co-host with REXHA.

This show, and the month-long CAN'T CANCEL PRIDE event, helps raise visibility and funding for GLAAD, SAGE, THE TREVOR PROJECT, the NATIONAL BLACK JUSTICE COALITION, CENTERLINK and OUTRIGHT ACTION INTERNATIONAL.

The JUNE 4th, 9p (local times) concert event will stream on iHEARTRADIO’s TIKTOK, YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM TV pages, iHEARTRADIO’s PRIDERADIO.COM and REVRY, as well as broadcast on iHEARTMEDIA radio stations nationwide and on the iHEARTRADIO app. The event will also be available on demand via iHEARTRADIO’s TIKTOK, YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM TV pages, iHEARTRADIO’s PRIDERADIO.COM and REVRY throughout PRIDE MONTH until WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30th.

PROCTOR & GAMBLE Chief Brand Officer MARC PRITCHARD commented, "CAN’T CANCEL PRIDE is about creating visibility for the LGBTQ+ community and showing them they are not alone. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains heightened for LGBTQ+ people, who continue to face issues driven by persistent bias, intolerance and inequality. We want to use our voice to help bring much needed resources, support, acts of good, and love to this remarkable and resilient community."

iHEARTMEDIA Chief Marketing Officer GAYLE TROBERMAN added, "As the country is returning back to normal and we are slowly starting to gather again, LGBTQ+ communities around the world are still feeling the devastating effects of COVID-19. We look forward to once again celebrating the incredible voices and allies of the LGBTQ+ community with an amazing night of music that will honor PRIDE and the communities’ fight for equal rights, all while benefiting six remarkable nonprofits that make an everyday positive impact."

iHEARTMEDIA radio stations will run spots encouraging listeners to watch the event on demand, share their special PRIDE moments on social media using the hashtag #CantCancelPride, and support the nonprofits that are participating by visiting cantcancelpride.com or texting “RAINBOW” to 56512.

