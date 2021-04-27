Job opening

SIRIUSXM’s “The Highway” (Ch. 56) is seeking a new co-host for its 5-hour-long STORME WARREN morning show following the APRIL 1st departure of MARY CARLISLE “MC” CALLAHAN, who relocated to JUPITER, FL.

In an INSTAGRAM post announcing her departure last month, CALLAHAN wrote, “It has been the most hilarious, magical, exciting 3 1/2 years that I can’t believe I got to call a job. Our whole team became a family to me and not waking up before the sunrise and with our Highway fam is gonna take some getting used to. Gotta spread those wings and fly though, right?! Most of all I just want to thank STORME who is the greatest host, mentor, interviewer and pal I could’ve ever asked for.”

Candidates for the job must have a minimum of three years in a major radio market or related hosting experience. Find the job opening post on LINKEDIN here, or at siriusxm.com/careers.

