BEASLEY MEDIA Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE)/DETROIT brings aboard SHANNON BOMIA to join PD/morning host ZANNIE K. on the BOUNCE MORNING SHOW.

BOMIA was the winner of the station's on-air talent search, THE BIG BREAK. Before joining 105.1 THE BOUNCE, BOMIA was Entertainment Manager at MOTOR CITY CASINO and she was Promotions Director at iHEARTRADIO/DETROIT.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/National Content and Dir./Detroit Programming SCOTT JAMESON commented, "105.1 THE BOUNCE is DETROIT’s Party Station, so the energy and momentum fit perfectly with SHANNON's exuberance and positive attitude. We’re excited she's joining our team here in DETROIT."

BOMIA added, "This opportunity all seems surreal. I am very grateful to have won THE BIG BREAK contest and am eager to join THE NEW MORNING BOUNCE. Many thanks to SCOTT JAMESON, MAC EDWARDS, JUSTIN CHASE, ZANNIE K. and the the entire BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP family. I’m excited to join ZANNIE as we get the MOTOR CITY bouncing every morning!"

