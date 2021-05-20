Wallen (Photo: John Shearer)

BIG LOUD RECORDS quietly added MORGAN WALLEN back to its website and social media pages over the weekend, after the singer was indefinitely suspended from the label in FEBRUARY following his use of a racial slur (NET NEWS 2/3).

Additionally, WALLEN returned to the stage for a two-song surprise performance in NASHVILLE last night (5/19), according to THE TENNESSEAN and multiple social media posts. Watch some of the surprise appearance at KID ROCK's BIG ASS HONKY TONK ROCK & ROLL STEAKHOUSE here. The performance comes on the heels of WALLEN's announcement to fans last month that he will not be touring this summer (NET NEWS 4/14).

« see more Net News