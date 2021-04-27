Debuts Today

LEMONADA MEDIA's previously-announced podcast on the child care crisis, "NO ONE IS COMING TO SAVE US" (NET NEWS 3/15), debuted TODAY (5/20). The four-part series, co-created with nonprofit NEIGHBORHOOD VILLAGES, is hosted by journalist GLORIA RIVIERA with KRISTEN BELL appearing in each episode as a special "Call It Like It Is" correspondent; the show features the ELLIS EARLY LEARNING CENTER in BOSTON and stories of families, providers and childcare workers.

"Once I became a mom, I couldn't avoid the early childcare crisis - literally and figuratively. I wanted to ask other moms a million questions, but I didn't -- because we don't talk about this crisis -- we just live with it and that's wrong," said RIVIERA. "Finding good childcare in AMERICA for kids under five is a workable problem with a roadmap, and if we get this story right we will change early education policy in this country."

"JESS (LEMONADA CEO JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER) and I were so thrilled when this project came to us. Both of us are parents of young kids and working moms, so it hits very close to home. We knew this was a story we wanted and needed to tell," said LEMONADA Chief Creative Officer STEPHANIE WITTELS WACHS.

"This was a LEMONADA no-brainer because we read story after story of how parents are breaking, childcare providers and workers are suffering, kids are languishing, but solutions have been missing. And GLORIA and KRISTEN helping shape the narrative and make the listening experience joyful and entertaining made the show creation an incredible experience for the LEMONADA team, too," added KRAMER.

"The UNITED STATES has long failed families when it comes to childcare, but COVID-19's up-ending of our broken childcare system took things to an emergency crisis level – for parents and child care providers alike," said NEIGHBORHOOD VILLAGES Co-Founder LAUREN KENNEDY. "(Co-Founder) SARAH MUNCEY and I firmly believed that this story had to be told, and that it had to start at the beginning. We're thrilled to be partnering with LEMONADA to shine a light not only on the reasons for why childcare is broken, but on how, together, we can fix it."

