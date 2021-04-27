Ticketmaster + Snap

TICKETMASTER and SNAPCHAT have announced a new partnership, including a TICKETMASTER layer on the SNAP MAP, which shows users concerts that are coming up and artists playing at nearby venues.



There will also be a TICKETMASTER MINI (SNAP’s term for a shared game/experience within SNAPCHAT) where users can swipe right or left on different concerts playing soon around the world. They can then see what other SNAPCHAT friends have swiped right on and are interested in seeing the same show – and get tickets and plan to attend the show together in person



The goal is to share concert discovery with SNAPCHAT friends. SNAP has been teasing some of their newest partnerships as part of their developer SUMMIT. Many of these features, including the TICKETMASTER experiences, won’t be live until later this year. At launch, the plan is for the TM experience to focus on only concerts, no sports or BROADWAY/WEST END, etc., at least not yet.

