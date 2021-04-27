Monday

CUMULUS MEDIA has set MONDAY (5/24) as the official day that Sports WFAS-A/WHITE PLAINS, NY flips the switch to go all-digital, and the station will be flipping to a conservative News-Talk format at the same time.

The weekday lineup will consist of sister syndicator WESTWOOD ONE's "AMERICA IN THE MORNING" and "FIRST LIGHT" in mornings, CHRIS PLANTE 9a-noon (ET) and repeated 9-10p, DAN BONGINO noon-3p, BEN SHAPIRO 3-5p, and MICHAEL KNOWLES 5-6p. RICH EISEN's sports show will air 6-9p, and JIM BOHANNON will ai 10p-1a, followed by the overnight RED EYE RADIO. Weekends will remain CBS SPORTS RADIO programming.

WFAS, in WESTCHESTER COUNTY in NEW YORK's northern suburbs, has been heard testing its all-digital signal in recent days; the station is taking advantage of the new FCC rules allowing AM stations to elect all-digital operation, shutting off its analog signal.

