No. 19 Toyota (Photo: Joe Gibbs Racing)

WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist GRANGER SMITH's brand, YEE YEE, will serve as the primary sponsor for driver BRANDON JONES during two NASCAR XFINITY SERIES races. The inaugural race will take place SATURDAY, MAY 22nd at 3p (CT) at the CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS ROAD COURSE race in AUSTIN. The second race is set for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th at BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY in BRISTOL, TN.

The No. 19 TOYOTA SUPRA will be outfitted in the brand’s signature color, camouflage, along with elements of the American flag and company name/battle cry “Yee Yee.” Watch a sneak peek of the car getting the YEE YEE treatment here.

“As soon as we heard NASCAR was coming to our hometown, we knew we had to be a part of it somehow and wanted to represent our community here and YEE YEE Nation, both of which have done so much for us,” said SMITH. “Partnering with BRANDON and a sport with such longstanding traditions is something truly special. We’re thrilled to dive right in alongside our fellow NASCAR fans. You’ll be hearing us yelling ‘Yee Yee!' all around the track.”

“It’s always exciting to bring a new partner and unique brand like YEE YEE into the sport," said JONES. "Especially because I have been a customer of YEE YEE for years and I am a big fan of GRANGER SMITH. It just seems like a natural fit for me and my guys.”

