Knitting Factory Entertainment

TICKETMASTER has renewed its deal with KNITTING FACTORY ENTERTAINMENT, including its namesake clubs in BOISE, BROOKLYN and SPOKANE, as well as FEDERAL BAR in NORTH HOLLYWOOD and BIG SKY AMPHITHEATER in MISSOULA, MT.

The TICKETMASTER CLUBS offerings will continue to provide KNITTING FACTORY ENTERTAINMENT venues with support “from offer to encore,” including booking tools to hold dates, send offers, and manage calendars; a full-service ticketing platform to build, manage and maintain show inventory; and comprehensive marketing suite with API feeds to handle website updates, a newsletter and email system, and tools to help grow and diversify their local fan base.



Commented KNITTING FACTORY ENTERTAINMENT CEO/PRESIDENT MORGAM MARGOLIS, “We’ve seen year over year exponential growth with the TICKETMASTER CLUBS and TICKETWEB platforms as well as a steady expansion in marketing tool utilization that helps our venues sell tickets while making it easier for the teams to build shows. There’s been a long productive partnership with TICKETMASTER through the years and the positive momentum continues to build, their team is always on point, fantastic engagement and spot on performance with their system. We look forward to a continued mutually beneficial relationship."

TICKETMASTER has most recently developed their "SMARTEVENT"’ technology – a suite of solutions to support a safe return to live, including tools for timed entry, contactless box office and more.



Added MARGOLIS, "TICKETMASTER CLUBS and TICKETWEB have stood behind our company during the pandemic as a partner helping us in multiple areas and working with us to make strategic decision for our future as we begin to open back up.”



Said TICKETMASTER CLUBS & TICKETWEB VP TODD KASTEN, “Every artist begins their live career in small clubs like the KNITTING FACTORY, and the ultimate goal of TICKETMASTER CLUBS is to help venue owners get even more fans through their doors to enjoy the acts they have on stage each night. We provided the analytics and tools that allow venue owners to amplify their gut instinct in really powerful ways.”

