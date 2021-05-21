Job Opening

AUDACY is on the lookout for a talent coach to work with its hosts nationwide. The company tells ALL ACCESS that it's looking for someone with "that rare superpower for working with on air performers" who can "make a good show, great, and a great show, world class."

The job can be remote as long as within a commute to any of the company's markets. The right candidate will work with talent, Brand Managers, Producers, and News Directors in all formats, understanding the right balance of topics, news and lifestyle for the target audience, the use of social media and digital platforms, multi-person show dynamics, and more. A minimum of five years' experience directly working with and developing talent is necessary. Major market preferred but not mandatory.

See all the qualifications and requirements and apply by clicking here.

« see more Net News