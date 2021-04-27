DTS Autostage

CUMULUS MEDIA has teamed up with DTS, a leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology,to have its network of radio stations use the DTS AUTOSTAGE connected car infotainment platform.



DTS AUTOSTAGE is the first global hybrid radio platform to be commercialized around the world, supporting operations in 60 countries and currently coming to market in the new MERCEDES BENZ S-CLASS. \DTS AUTOSTAGE is purpose-built to support radio broadcasters around the world and is currently open and available to all broadcasters at no cost.



CUMULUS MEDIA’s radio stations’ metadata will be seamlessly represented in the DTS AUTOSTAGE in-vehicle infotainment ecosystem, which increases consumer content engagement with artwork, comprehensive artist and album information and imagery, songs, playlists, station logos and more, all while enhancing discovery and personalization of broadcasters’ content. DTS AUTOSTAGE also enables continued station listening from local broadcast stations via streams provided by CUMULUS MEDIA when the vehicle drives out of broadcast range and all CUMULUS MEDIA stations will be able to easily manage their services, station information and streams in one place. Participation in the DTS AUTOSTAGE platform ensures that all broadcaster metadata is protected and is compliant with local privacy and copyright obligations.

